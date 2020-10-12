Quorum Court hears presentation on county roads

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the county having very few tax dollars to keep with paved county roads, a study was conducted by Ergon Asphalt to see what county roads needed repair or replacement.
In Monday night’s Craighead County Quorum Court meeting, the justices learned more about which roads will need more prioritizing, as well as cost-effective ways to keep the roads in good shape for the next decade.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day wanted the justices to understand the importance of making the tax dollars stretch to where every road that needs attention can be catered to.
“I’ll be the first to admit. There’s a lot of roads that have more needs than what we can do for them. But we’re trying to do the best we can and utilize the tax dollars wisely,” said Judge Day.
The presentation is also intended to further educate the quorum court justices on the importance of voting on the proposed Issue One in November.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.