Restaurants raising funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Childhood illness has not slowed down because of the pandemic but donations to local Ronald McDonald House Charities have.
Beginning Monday, Oct. 12, there is a way you can roll up your sleeves and help.
Jonesboro-area McDonald’s restaurants will be selling $5 reusable drink sleeves in the drive-thru. The sleeves fit beverage cups and are available while supplies last.
Proceeds from the “Sleeves for Support” will support local Ronald McDonald Houses.
In addition to “Sleeves for Support,” McDonald’s customers can also “Round-Up” for RMHC on their drive-thru orders to the nearest dollar, or they can give $1, $3, or $5 to the charity.
Ronald McDonald Houses provide a home away from home for local families whose children need special medical care at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.
All families stay completely free of charge.
