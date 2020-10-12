Staying safe on the new Paragould Highway 412 bypass

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Caution remains the key topic when discussing the new Highway 412 bypass.
Drivers must now come to a complete stop, which may take some time to get used to.
As Region 8 News reported, the bypass opened on Friday, Oct. 9. So far, there has been one confirmed crash.
There are multiple signs indicating drivers to come to a complete stop. It’s important for drivers to slow down and pay attention.
During the next couple of weeks, you may see the Greene County Rescue Squad at intersections during morning and afternoon school traffic to serve as a reminder for drivers to stop.
Paragould Police Department Captain Brad Snyder says that drivers have to be retrained. The best thing drivers can do is put the cell phone down and watch the road. He says that some drivers go into autopilot mode, and that can cause a major crash.
“The big thing that folks need to remember is that the bypass does not stop. It’s not a four-way. The bypass has the right of way. So, they just need to make sure as they are approaching those intersections, if they’re on the bypass to maybe slow up a little bit just in case someone doesn’t stop,” Snyder said.
Robin Reeves lives close to the bypass and says that he sees the bypass as a positive addition even though it is an adjustment for drivers.
“You’ve got to have the infrastructure expansion for economic development, and I know that generally all of the intersections, it’s thru traffic for the bypass, all other vehicles have to stop. I know at first that will take people getting used to it,” Reeves said.
The area is also densely populated with deer.
Drivers should be extra cautious, especially in the evening.
