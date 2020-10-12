WBU hosting historical exhibit until Oct. 14

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Felix Goodson Library on the campus of Williams Baptist University has turned into an exhibit for this week.
The exhibit, ‘Territorial Arkansas: The Wild Western Frontier,’ explores the history of the Arkansas Territory.
Just over 200 years ago, President James Monroe signed an act that established the Arkansas Territory. That time frame detailing the path Arkansas took to become a state is on display at WBU.
“I think it’s of great importance for our people to understand Arkansas history," Joel Olive, Public Services Supervisor at the Felix Goodson Library said.
He says it’s important to have exhibits like this to educate the community. He then reached out to the Arkansas State Archives.
“I am very pleased that Williams Baptist University is sharing Territorial Arkansas: The Wild Western Frontier with their visitors and community,” said Dr. Wendy Richter, the Arkansas State Archives' Director in a press release. “Created to commemorate the Bicentennial of Arkansas Territory, this exhibit allows us to bring the incredible Arkansas Territory resources of the Arkansas State Archives to local communities throughout the state.”
The archives send panels to local communities across the state with pictures of documents, diaries, and artifacts that detail our state’s history.
Olive says it’s a great tool to help us learn from our past.
“Knowing where you came from, knowing the mistakes that we may have made that now we don’t need to make again once we understand history,” Olive said. "Knowing all the great things that were accomplished in Arkansas that we can be proud of and to continue to repeat those great events.”
The exhibit will be open during regular library hours until Wednesday afternoon at 4:30.
Admission is free to the public.
