A-State women’s golf finishes 2nd at Lady Red Wolves Classic

Two players earned top-10 finishes on Tuesday, as Arkansas State women’s golf finished second as a team at the Lady Red Wolves Classic at Sage Meadows Country Club.
The Red Wolves carded a 292 in the final round to finish with a two-day total of 880 (+16) behind Sun Belt Conference foe South Alabama, which took the team title with a three-round score of 866 (+2). USA’s Julie Hovland took the individual crown, finishing with an 8-under 208 after a third-round 71 on Tuesday. Troy finished third as a team with a three-round score of 881 (+17).
Grayson Gladden rocketed up the leaderboard by 14 spots in the third round after entering the day tied for 20th overall. The senior recorded a four-under 68 in her final round to finish tied for sixth with a three-round score of 216 (E). Olivia Schmidt was A-State’s top finisher, tying for third with a one-under 215 after posting a third-round 73 (+1).
Madison Smith and Elise Schultz tied for 36th overall with scores of 11-over 227 while Maria Jose Atristain Vega was tied for 45th at 229 (+13) competing individually. Kayla Burke finished tied for 55th (232, +16). Competing as individuals, Sydni Leung was tied for 36th at 227 (+11) and Kiley Rodrigues was tied for 72nd (238, +22).
The Lady Red Wolves Classic marked A-State’s final event in 2020. The Red Wolves will be back on the course at the FAU Paradise Invitational, held Feb. 8-9, 2021, in Boca Raton, Florida.
Lady Red Wolves Classic | Sage Meadows Country Club | Jonesboro, Ark.
Final Results
2. Arkansas State | 288-300-292=880 (+16)
T3. Olivia Schmidt | 72-70-73=215 (-1)
T6. Grayson Gladden | 71-77-68=216 (E)
T36. Madison Smith | 72-82-73=227 (+11)
T36. Elise Schultz | 75-74-78=227 (+11)
T36. Sydni Leung* | 72-76-79=227 (+11)
T45. Maria Jose Atristain Vega* | 78-72-79=229 (+13)
T55. Kayla Burke | 73-79-80=232 (+16)
T72. Kiley Rodrigues* | 82-79-77=238 (+22)
