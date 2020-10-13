A-State women’s golf finishes 2nd at Lady Red Wolves Classic

The Red Wolves carded a 292 in the final round to finish with a two-day total of 880 (+16) behind Sun Belt Conference foe South Alabama, which took the team title with a three-round score of 866 (+2). USA’s Julie Hovland took the individual crown, finishing with an 8-under 208 after a third-round 71 on Tuesday. Troy finished third as a team with a three-round score of 881 (+17).