ADH reports 31 positive flu cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health reported minimal cases of the flu after releasing their weekly influenza numbers for the week.
Since Sept. 27, the Department of Health reported only 31 positive cases to the ADH online database.
For the week ending with Oct. 10, the state reported “minimal,” or 1 out of 13 influenza-like-illness (ILI) activity levels.
The weekly report noted a 5.8% absentee rate among public schools last week.
In Region 8, Jackson County led the way with a 7.9% absenteeism rate, followed by Greene County at 6.9%, Sharp County at 6.4%, and Craighead County with a 6.1% rate.
No nursing homes have reported any outbreaks so far this season.
So far, the state hasn’t reported any flu deaths this season, but one additional death was reported the last week of the 2019-20 season. This will increase the total of deaths of the 2019-20 flu season to 125 deaths.
The Department of Health will release a weekly flu report throughout the season, comparing influenza-like-illness in Arkansas to the activity in the U.S.
