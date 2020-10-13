Apartment building demolished over 6 months after tornado damage

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews tore down an apartment building significantly damaged by the March 28 Jonesboro tornado.
Region 8 News learned Tuesday afternoon that property at 2221 Needham St. was being demolished, 15 days after our initial report on its tornado recovery process.
City officials called the building a safety hazard back on Sept. 28 and Jonesboro Code Enforcement Director Michael Tyner cited those concerns behind this emergency action.
“The building posed a health, safety and welfare risk,” Tyner said.
Greg Smith, owner of Hearing Specialist and Smith Commercial Properties next door, said he’s thankful that eyesore is gone.
“We had this one building here that could have fallen into my building, which we’ve just rebuild. Wind could have blown it into my building. So now, that threat has been taken away and that’s a good thing,” Smith said. “We’re very happy about it. We’re glad to see it. I’m glad things worked out. We thank the city and everyone involved, channel eight and we’re just glad this is coming to an end.”
Tyner added the demolition process is over and they expect the debris to be removed by the property next week.
Jonesboro Code Enforcement will explain their emergency action the next time city leaders meet.
As far as what’s next for that property, that would be up to the owners, Carson Investments LLC.
Tyner said he has yet to hear back from them.
