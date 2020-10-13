Brookland man dies in single-vehicle crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland man is dead after a crash in Jonesboro Sunday night.
According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, a 2006 Nissan was heading east on Access Road near Industrial Drive just before 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, October 11.
The driver, identified as Joshua D. Luff, 33, failed to negotiate the curve and struck a bridge railing.
The vehicle began to roll, struck the bridge railing on the I-555 northbound on-ramp, kept rolling, struck the I-555 northbound on-ramp’s south bridge railing before landing upside down on the eastern bank of the ditch under the bridge.
According to the report, weather conditions were clear, and the road was dry.
