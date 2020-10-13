Catalytic converter thief strikes again

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Catalytic converter thefts continue to plague Jonesboro.
Quest Diagnostics, 901 Osler Dr., became just the latest victim in a string of such thefts dating back to the beginning of the year.
An employee reported to Jonesboro police that sometime between Saturday, Oct. 10, and 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12 a thief cut the catalytic converters from a 2016 Chevy Trax and a 2017 Subaru Forester.
The report provided no further details.
Virtually every week since January, police have received at least one report of the pricey parts being stolen from businesses, schools, nonprofit organizations, even churches.
Despite video evidence provided by various businesses, police have yet to identify any suspects or people of interest.
In July, the Jonesboro Police Department stated it had investigated 31 such thefts since the first of the year. That number has continued unabated.
Anyone with information on this latest theft should contact Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
