County receives grant to ensure safe, secure election

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A nonprofit grant will help Craighead County ensure no resident has to choose between their health and casting a ballot during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Craighead County Election Commission announced Tuesday the nonpartisan Center for Tech and Civic Life had awarded it $59,856 to “prepare for and operate safe elections.”
According to a news release from the election commission, the grant will help them securely open an adequate number of voting sites, set up a drive-thru absentee drop-off location at 209 W. Washington, and recruit and train a sufficient number of poll workers.
“We are excited about this partnership with CTCL. Craighead County has a long history of running fair, safe and accountable elections,” said Craighead County Judge Marvin Day. “During this unprecedented time, this additional revenue will help us continue to accomplish our goals.”
“Election departments are facing an unprecedented challenge of administering safe and secure elections that provide healthy voting options to the public,” said CTCL Executive Director Tiana Epps-Johnson. “To meet this challenge, CTCL is providing support to Craighead County so no voter is required to make a choice between their health and their ability to vote.”
