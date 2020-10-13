Harrisburg wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/9/20)

It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on October 9th, 2020.
2612 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Harrisburg takes it by 1,208 votes, Batesville finished 2nd, Rivercrest 3rd, Blytheville 4th.
Drew Wright flips to Samuel Moore and Moore would not be denied, he’ll break tackles and find the end zone to end the first half. The Hornets beat Manila in a 3A-3 matchup.
Yarnell’s will donate 200 dollars to the Harrisburg Booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.
