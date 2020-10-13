Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 shutting down for repairs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 will power down early Wednesday morning to replace a back-up generator system. But that does not mean dispatchers will not take your emergency calls.
Instead, according to E911 Director Jeff Presley, the calls will automatically transfer to Poinsett County.
“We will have dispatchers working there to receive calls for Jonesboro and Craighead County,” Presley stated in a Tuesday morning news release. “We will have a mobile command trailer set up to dispatch calls for service.”
Work on the emergency system will begin at 12 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, and should last approximately three hours.
