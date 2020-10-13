Lawrence Health & Rehab reaches out to community to help residents feel appreciated

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Lawrence Hall Health and Rehabilitation has been closed off to visitors since March.
Now, officials are looking to the community for help to spread a bit of joy to the residents and the staff.
Many people have a loved one in a nursing home facility. Families, friends, and employees have felt the struggle of not being able to physically see their loved ones due to COVID-19 policies.
“It’s still a struggle for all long term care facilities, ours included, to not have a resident feel isolated from the world," Josh Conlee, President of Lawrence Memorial Health said.
Conlee knows the impact the community can make on its residents, which is why the staff at Lawrence Hall decided to reach out to the community on Facebook
“We wanted to post something to not only bring some good spirits to our residents and good cheer but to let them know that they’re not forgotten," Conlee said. "Their loved ones care for them, the community cares for them, Walnut Ridge, Lawrence County, that we are there for them.”
Already, Conlee said he’s been encouraged by the responses they’ve received from places around the community, including schools.
He says it’s not about writing cards, it’s about taking care of your neighbor.
“Don’t forget about the elderly population right now," Conlee said. "Not only the ones in the hospital and in the nursing home but also ones in the community. Take care of each other.”
If you want to write a card to the Lawrence Hall Health and Rehab Center, be sure to send it to their address at 1051 West Free Street, Walnut Ridge, AR 72476.
