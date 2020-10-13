Multiple agencies working incident in Newark

Officials are not saying what has happened or why crime scene tape is up. (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 13, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 6:25 PM

NEWARK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police and the Independence County Sheriff’s Office are working a scene on Long Street in Newark.

Officials are not saying what happened or why crime scene tape is up.

Arkansas State Police released this statement “Procedurally we don’t issue a statement regarding cases such as this until the case agent and his or her supervisor have begun to wrap-up their initial crime scene operations and once next of kin have been notified.”

This is taking place at the Independence Village Apartments.

Region 8 News has a reporter on the scene and will keep you updated.

