Some state title contenders were playing in Paragould Tuesday night. Jonesboro moved to 15-1 with a straight set victory over Paragould (25-22, 25-15, 25-12). Hoxie moved to 14-0 with a non-conference victory. The Lady Mustangs edged 7-2 Crowley’s Ridge Academy in a five set thriller (25-9, 17-25, 19-25, 25-22, 10-15).
NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (10/13/20)
Jonesboro 3, Paragould 0
Hoxie 3, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 2
Westside 3, Wynne 0
Valley View 3, Blytheville 0
Nettleton 3, Greene County Tech 0
Marion 3, West Memphis 0
Trumann 3, Pocahontas 2
Harding Academy 3, Riverview 0
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.