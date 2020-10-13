NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (10/13/20)

NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (10/13/20)
Hoxie volleyball beats CRA in five set thriller, Lady Mustangs now 14-0
By Chris Hudgison | October 13, 2020 at 10:11 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 10:56 PM

Some state title contenders were playing in Paragould Tuesday night. Jonesboro moved to 15-1 with a straight set victory over Paragould (25-22, 25-15, 25-12). Hoxie moved to 14-0 with a non-conference victory. The Lady Mustangs edged 7-2 Crowley’s Ridge Academy in a five set thriller (25-9, 17-25, 19-25, 25-22, 10-15).

Jonesboro 3, Paragould 0

Hoxie 3, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 2

Westside 3, Wynne 0

Valley View 3, Blytheville 0

Nettleton 3, Greene County Tech 0

Marion 3, West Memphis 0

Trumann 3, Pocahontas 2

Harding Academy 3, Riverview 0

