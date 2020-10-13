Oct. 13: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, Oct. 13. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Temperatures and humidity fell through the floor behind yesterday’s cold front.
We’re looking ahead to a quiet, dry couple of days as high pressure builds across Region 8.
It’s “windows down” weather today and tomorrow with seasonable highs in the mid-70s.
Our next cold front may produce a couple of showers on Thursday, followed by a drastic cool down.
Our northern counties may once again experience a light frost heading into the weekend.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
With three weeks left before Election Day, the Jonesboro mayoral candidates laid out the reasons why residents should vote for them.
Our 2020 Voter Guide has all you need to know before you head to the polls.
The new Highway 412 bypass is making it easier for people to get from one side of Paragould to another. But it’s also causing big headaches for police who say it’s time to STOP.
The fall semester isn’t even over but A-State is already looking to the spring.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.