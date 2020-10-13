One arrested, three injured after law enforcement respond to home invasions

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person is in custody after two home invasions Tuesday, law enforcement says.
According to a media release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened just before 1:40 a.m. at the 4000-block of Highway 135 South.
The suspect reportedly entered the home, grabbed a kitchen knife, and stabbed three people.
One of the victims reportedly grabbed a rifle and fired five or six rounds at the suspect while the suspect ran from the living room.
All three victims were taken to AMMC in Paragould to receive treatment for their injuries.
While deputies were investigating the home invasion, another call came in regarding a second home invasion in the area.
Investigators said they could hear screaming just north and requested help from the Paragould police department.
Law enforcement later learned of a naked man, identified as 24-year-old Quinton Ray, was seen naked walking north down the highway.
Officials arrested Ray and took him to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Ray faces two charges of residential burglary and three counts of 1st-degree battery.
He’ll appear in court Oct. 15.
