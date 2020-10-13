Sale earns medalist honors, A-State men’s golf wins 5th straight Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate

Julien Sale earned medalist honors for the third time in his career, his second consecutive at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate after taking co-medalist honors last season. Sale tied his low round in his time at A-State with a 7-under par 65 Tuesday to finish with a total of 200 (-15) for the week, the second-lowest 3-round total in program history. His 200 sets the record for low round at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, topping the previous record of 203 set by Tyler Thompson (A-State) in 2008.