Sale earns medalist honors, A-State men’s golf wins 5th straight Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate

With a commanding lead entering the final round of play at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, the Arkansas State men’s golf team continued a record-breaking pace that saw Julien Sale take medalist honors and the Red Wolves win the team title for the fifth-straight season.
The Red Wolves totaled a final round 272 (-16), the third-lowest round in program history to total 814 (-50) for the tournament, a new program best. A-State’s previous low 3-round total was set at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate last season with a total of 829 (-35). A first round 269 (-19) set the low round record Monday and all three round totals are in the top four in program history.
A-State claims the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate for the fifth consecutive season and 11th time since the tournament began in 1997. The team title marks the 17th under sixth-year head coach Mike Hagen (2016-present). Texas State was second with a total of 848 (-16) while Abilene Christian was third at 874 (+10).
Julien Sale earned medalist honors for the third time in his career, his second consecutive at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate after taking co-medalist honors last season. Sale tied his low round in his time at A-State with a 7-under par 65 Tuesday to finish with a total of 200 (-15) for the week, the second-lowest 3-round total in program history. His 200 sets the record for low round at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, topping the previous record of 203 set by Tyler Thompson (A-State) in 2008.
Of the nine Red Wolves that played, eight finished inside the top-15 individuals. In his A-State debut, Tom Vaillant totaled 206 (-10) to place third. His 205 total ranks him tied for the ninth-lowest 3-round total in program history. Luka Naglic and Zan Luka Stirn tied for fourth with a total of 207 (-9) while Adam Thorp tied for seventh at 3-under par 213. Jack Madden tied for 28th with a total of 226 (+10).
Playing as individuals, Connor Wilson, Devyn Pappas and Michael Weppernig finished inside the top-15. Wilson placed sixth with a total of 212 (-4) while Pappas finished tied for ninth at even-par 216. Weppernig carded a 2-under par 217 in the final round to finish with a total of 218 (+2) to tie for 14th.
The Red Wolves next head to Little Rock for the Little Rock Invitational that begins Monday (Oct. 19) at Chenal CC. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateMGolf) and Instagram (astatemensgolf).
Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate | RidgePointe CC | Jonesboro, Ark.
Final Results
1. Arkansas State | 269-273-272=814 (-50)
1. Julien Sale | 69-66-65=200 (-16)
3. Tom Vaillant | 67-72-67=206 (-10)
T4. Luka Naglic | 65-73-69=207 (-9)
T4. Zan Luka Stirn | 68-68-71= 207 (-9)
6. Connor Wilson IND | 73-70-69=212 (-4)
T9. Devyn Pappas IND | 72-72-72=216 (E)
T14. Michael Weppernig IND | 78-70-70=218 (+2)
T28. Jack Madden | 76-73-77=226 (+10)
