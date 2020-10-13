Tech Depot receives $2.5M economic development grant

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The United States Economic Development Administration awarded Newport’s Tech Depot IT Apprenticeship Academy with a $2.5M grant.
The Newport Economic Development Commission will match the grant with $625,000 to build a 12,000 square foot facility to house the Tech Depot.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson was in Newport in September for the ribbon cutting of the Tech Depot collaboration.
“The new Tech Depot facility will allow our citizens to access the training and skills to work with any company in the world, and often they will be able to work remotely and continue to live and raise their families here," Newport Mayor David Stewart said.
Inaugural classes of the Tech Depot will have over 40 apprentices located in Newport, Batesville and Jonesboro.
