Tennessee has 19K active COVID-19 cases statewide; 23 deaths, 1,147 cases reported Tuesday

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,147 additional COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 218,829 and 2,797, respectively.
Nearly 197,000 cases are considered inactive or recovered.
According to TDH data, there are 19,092 active cases in Tennessee. A little more than 1,000 people are currently hospitalized as a result of the virus. More than 3.2 million tests have been conducted in Tennessee.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 347 new coronavirus cases across the county Monday. There were no additional virus-related deaths within the last 24 hours.
The total number of cases is now at 33,481 with 537 deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
Health officials say there are 1,700 active cases in Shelby County and more than 6,800 people are in quarantine.
Along with daily case numbers, the health department is also keeping a watchful eye on hospital capacity using a health care resource tracking system. The system shows acute care utilization is at 88% and ICU utilization is at 91% as of Monday, October 12 putting ICU capacity in the red zone.
There are a number of long-term care facilities that have been heavily impacted by the pandemic. Several facilities have even reported multiple COVID-19 clusters since the first case was reported. Rainbow Health and Rehab has had the highest number of cluster investigations among all 50 of the facilities.
The charts below show the number of residents and staff that have been affected by the clusters.
A separate set of facilities have completed their clusters by going 28 consecutive days without identifying a new case of the virus.
