Univ. of Arkansas announces Fall 2020 commencement plans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The University of Arkansas announced its plans for the Fall 2020 commencement ceremonies.
In a news release, university officials said the ceremonies will happen between Dec. 17-19. The graduation ceremonies will recognize graduates from the spring, summer, and fall semesters.
The university will hold the ceremonies in compliance with social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines set by the Arkansas Department of Health.
The number of ceremonies taking place will also depend on the number of students attending.
Students have until Nov. 6 to register for their attendance. Once completed, students will receive six tickets for families and guests.
“It has been a challenging year for all of us, so I’m really looking forward to the Fall commencement and the opportunity to recognize our graduates who all worked hard to make it to the finish line,” Chancellor Joe Steinmetz said. “While seating will be limited, I couldn’t be happier that our plans include family and guests as a part of this important milestone event.”
The scheduled graduation ceremonies are as follows:
Thursday, Dec. 17:
- All University (only graduate and law students recognized), Bud Walton Arena: 4 p.m and 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18
- Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, Bud Walton Arena: 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 6 p.m.
- College of Engineering, Barnhill Arena: 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19:
- College of Education and Health Professions, Bud Walton Arena: 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
- Fay Jones School of Architecture, Barnhill Arena: 9 a.m.
- Walton College of Business, Bud Walton Arena: 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.
- Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences: Barnhill Arena, 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
