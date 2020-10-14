Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, talks with Daniel Wright as he walks off the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (Source: AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
By Associated Press | October 14, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 5:37 PM

(AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference’s biggest regular-season showdown.

Both said their tests Wednesday morning came back positive, but Saban said he didn’t have any symptoms by late afternoon. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach.

“I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19,” he said in a statement from the athletics department. "I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis.

He remained scheduled to talk to the media Wednesday evening.

Saban said he informed the team via a Zoom session at 2 p.m. Wednesday and that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee game preparations while he works from home.

