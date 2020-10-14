Annexed land could eliminate property millage for Brookland

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - One city in Craighead County is growing its city limits one acre at a time by working with people to annex property.
The 32 acres that now reside within the Brookland city limits are North Oak and Pine Log Road on the north end of town.
The owner wanted to develop it for housing but needed a hookup to the city’s sewer and water.
Brookland City Council agreed to annex the property and said that the property will house single-family homes on the land.
Mayor Kenneth Jones said it’s a win-win for everyone involved.
“Any time you have a development in your area, of course, it brings more tax revenue in,” Jones said. “You’re growing your city and your tax revenue without having to add a new, additional tax.”
With this property addition, he predicts in 2020, the city will eliminate the existing 0.5% property millage.
“As we grow, and tax revenues grow, we’re going to do something to help you to relieve some of the burdens,” he said.
Mayor Jones said this area will be known as the Gatlin Crossing at Whispering Hills.
The 32 acres will house 60-70 houses, and he said construction is expected to start in 2021.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.