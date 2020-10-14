Arkansas State football hosts Georgia State Thursday night

GAME 5: Arkansas State (2-2, 0-1) vs. Georgia State (1-1, 0-1)
Oct. 15, 2020 | Centennial Bank Stadium
Jonesboro, Ark. | 6:30 p.m.
Radio: EAB Red Wolves Sports Network (107.9 FM, flagship)
Matt Stolz (pxp), Tim Allison (analyst), Brad Bobo (sideline)
Television: ESPN
Matt Barrie (pxp), Mike Golic Jr. (analyst), Tera Talmadge (sideline)
Live Stats: AStateStats.com
Live Game Notes: twitter.com/AStateGameDay
ON TAP: Arkansas State resumes Sun Belt Conference play Thursday night when it hosts Georgia State in a 6:30 p.m. game set to be televised on ESPN. Every A-State football game can be heard live on 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area, and the live radio broadcast can also be accessed on the official A-State Athletics web site (AStateRedWolves.com).
THE PRINCIPALS: The Red Wolves evened their overall record last week to 2-2 with a 50-27 victory over Southland Conference member Central Arkansas in their 2020 home debut. A-State, 0-1 in conference action, now turns its sights back to Sun Belt play when it hosts a Georgia State that also sits 0-1 in the league standings.
BY THE NUMBERS...
1 of just two all-time programs to win five Sun Belt Conference championships.
3 consecutive A-State road games to start a season for the first time since 1999.
5 A-State players on a major award watch list (J. Adams, A. Harris, Horst, Grupe, Murray)
5 Sun Belt Conference titles (2011-13, 2015, 2016) over the last nine seasons (2011-19).
5 receiving touchdowns by Jonathan Adams Jr. are the fourth most in the nation.
7 or more victories each of the last nine seasons (2011-19) -- first time in school history.
8.3 tackles for loss per game by the A-State defense is the 17th highest average in the country.
9 straight bowl-game appearances (2011-19) - school record & the 14th longest active streak in the nation.
9 consecutive winning seasons (2011-19) by A-State for the first time in school history.
11 all-time Sun Belt Conference Team Academic Awards, including four of the last five years.
11.8 yards allowed per kickoff return by A-State is the fifth best average in the nation.
12 of the last 15 seasons (2005-19) have seen A-State reach bowl eligibility, including the last 9 in a row.
15 consecutive seasons with a winning record at Centennial Bank Stadium (2005-19).
16 A-State wins over its last 21 midweek (Tue.-Thur.) games.
18 A-State players made their first career start with the Red Wolves over the first four games.
25 wins by A-State over its last 32 games played in the month of October.
30 or more points scored by A-State in 72 of its last 110 regular-season games (65 percent).
36 all-time Sun Belt wins under Blake Anderson are the second most in league history by any head coach.
49 victories under Blake Anderson (2014-20) are the most by an A-State head coach over his first 7 seasons.
50 of the last 54 games the A-State defense has recorded at least one sack.
52 of the last 59 games with at least 5.0 tackles for loss by the A-State defense.
56 Sun Belt Conference victories over the last 10 (2011-20) seasons (56-18 league record).
61.7 winning pct. (79-49) from 2010-19 for A-State was the 2nd highest in program history for any decade.
77 victories by A-State over the last 10 seasons (2011-20) ranks tied for the 23rd most in the nation.
88 all-time Sun Belt victories by A-State -- the most in the history of the league by any program.
342.5 passing yards per game by A-State is the eighth highest in the nation.
300 or more yards total offense in 111 of last 132 games (84%), including all but five under Blake Anderson.
400 or more yards total offense in 56 of 81 games (69%) during the Blake Anderson era.
