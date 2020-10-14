Arkansas State senior center Jacob Still named to Rimington Trophy watch list

Arkansas State senior center Jacob Still, a three-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection, was named Monday to the 2020 watch list for the Rimington Trophy, annually awarded to college football’s top center.
Still was placed on the Rimington Trophy Watch List for the second consecutive season, joining Bryce Giddens (2013 and 2014) as the only other A-State player to ever earn the recognition more than once. Still is one of six all-time Arkansas State players who have been named to the watch list for the nation’s best center.
The Collierville, Tenn., native has started 39 games at center over his four-year career, helping lead the Red Wolves bowl-game appearances as a redshirt freshman (2017), sophomore (2018) and junior (2019). He was a 2020 Second Team Preseason All-Sun Belt selection, while also being tabbed preseason all-conference by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele’s.
This season, he has helped lead A-State to 467.8 yards of total offense per game, which ranks as the 16th highest in the nation. Behind Still and the offensive line, the Red Wolves are also averaging 33.0 points per game that ranks 28th in the country.
Arkansas State returns to action Thursday, Oct. 15, with a 6:30 p.m. Sun Belt Conference game against Georgia State that will be nationally-televised on ESPN.
