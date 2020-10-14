Armed robber hits Sonic at closing time

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are searching for a man who robbed a fast-food restaurant as employees were closing for the night.
The robbery happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Sonic restaurant located at 1215 E. Johnson Ave.
Several employees told police a man “brandishing a firearm” entered the store and took $1,229.64 in cash and bills in two bank bags “from an unsecured place.”
The robber was last seen leaving in a white four-door hardtop automobile.
Witnesses described the suspect as a Black man, standing 5′8″ and weighing approximately 160 pounds.
The initial incident report provided no other details.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.