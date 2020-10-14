BRTC partners with local universities to offer four-year degrees

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College is now offering an opportunity for students to receive a four-year degree from local universities.
The University Center partners with three Arkansas colleges to give BRTC students a chance to further their education.
Students can receive a degree from A-State, Arkansas Tech, and Southern Arkansas, all while attending classes at BRTC’s campus in Pocahontas or Paragould.
Vice President for Academic Affairs Brad Baine says this is fantastic news for not only BRTC but their students as well.
“Our students have come to us and said ‘hey, we love it at Black River Technical College, we’d like to continue our education, what more can we do on this campus,’" Baine said. "The University Center allows us to do that.”
Baine says students can easily transfer credits to a four-year institution, with the classes take place on BRTC’s campus creating a smooth transition.
While classes will be primarily on campus, some will take place online or be video-based, depending on the program’s needs.
