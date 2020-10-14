Catalytic converter theft leaves victim with $2,000 repair bill

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A little more than 24 hours after taking a report of a stolen catalytic converter, Jonesboro police are investigating yet another theft.
This time, however, instead of just stealing the expensive auto part, the thief caused $2,000 in damages.
The latest theft happened in the 2500-block of Alexander Drive sometime between Friday, Oct. 9, and Tuesday morning.
According to the initial incident report, the thief stole a catalytic converter from a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 belonging to the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension.
In the process, the thief also cut an upstream oxygen sensor. The report placed the value of the parts at $2,000.
Anyone with information on this theft or any of the myriad catalytic converter thefts that have occurred since the first of the year can leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
