Cooler with a Few Showers on Thursday

Clouds and showers will roll through on Thursday with our next cold front. Temperatures will be much lower as highs only make it to the mid-60s. The sun returns for Friday and Saturday before more showers and clouds on Sunday. Saturday morning looks cold with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs remain in the 60s through the end of the week though some will see 70s this weekend. Breezy conditions will return this weekend. Rain chances linger into next week.