FBI arrests Jonesboro man in Little Rock on suspicion of child porn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - FBI agents arrested a Jonesboro man on suspicion of child pornography in Little Rock.
According to a media release from The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, a federal grand jury charged Justin Palmer, 41, with two counts of production of child pornography and one count of attempted production of child pornography.
Palmer is alleged to have gotten one minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of that conduct.
He did manage to get two other minors to send him photos or videos of themselves engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
“At this point in time, federal investigators have not identified any alleged victims in the northeast Arkansas area,” FBI Public Affairs Officer Connor Hagan said.
If found guilty, Palmer could face 15 years up to life imprisonment. All three charges carry a fine of up to $250,000 and not less than five years of supervised release.
An investigation is underway by the FBI with Jonesboro police, Jonesboro police Internet Crimes Against Children, and Arkansas State Police Company F. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Allison W. Bragg.
