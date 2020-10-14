Five Region 8 counties top new cases list, rapid testing distribution announced

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Five Region 8 counties were listed among the top counties for new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
Dr. Jose Romero, secretary of health, reports the top counties.
- Craighead- 66
- Pulaski - 56
- Benton and Washington 42
- Greene - 26
- Pope - 25
- Garland and Poinsett - 24
- Faulkner - 23
- Lawrence - 22
- Mississippi - 21
This is a growing problem in this region that Gov. Asa Hutchinson has addressed several times.
In Wednesday’s news conference, he also announced the distribution of Abbott BinaxNOW rapid testing distribution and priorities.
55% will go to K-12 schools to screen staff.
20% will go to the Department of Corrections staff, visitors and residents.
20% will go to DHS Human Development Center staff in Arkadelphia, Booneville, Conway, Jonesboro, and Southeast.
5% to be held in reserve for health care workers.
