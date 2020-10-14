Football Friday Night (10/16/20)

Week 8 of FFN features conference matchups and rivalry games. Our Game of the Week is 6-0 Hoxie at 4-2 Piggott. Both high powered offenses look to put up plenty of points in the 3A-3 matchup.
Football Friday Night - October 16th, 2020
Game of the Week: Hoxie at Piggott
Jonesboro at West Memphis
Valley View at Brookland
Nettleton at Greene County Tech
Westside at Cave City
Batesville at Wynne
Osceola at Rivercrest
Gosnell at Blytheville
Newport at Salem
McCrory at Cross County
El Dorado at Marion
CAC at Southside
Trumann at Pocahontas
Corning at Walnut Ridge
Poplar Bluff at Kennett
