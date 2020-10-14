Football Friday Night (10/16/20)

By Chris Hudgison | October 14, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 11:35 AM
2020 marks the 27th season of Football Friday Night.
Week 8 of FFN features conference matchups and rivalry games. Our Game of the Week is 6-0 Hoxie at 4-2 Piggott. Both high powered offenses look to put up plenty of points in the 3A-3 matchup.

Football Friday Night airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD - OCT. 16

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Matthew Schwartz on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night - October 16th, 2020

Game of the Week: Hoxie at Piggott

Jonesboro at West Memphis

Valley View at Brookland

Nettleton at Greene County Tech

Westside at Cave City

Batesville at Wynne

Osceola at Rivercrest

Gosnell at Blytheville

Newport at Salem

McCrory at Cross County

El Dorado at Marion

CAC at Southside

Trumann at Pocahontas

Corning at Walnut Ridge

Poplar Bluff at Kennett

