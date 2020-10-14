Jets Aquatic Club competes in international virtual meet

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Football isn’t the only sport going on this fall.
The Jets Aquatic Club continued their swimming season Tuesday with a unique event. They participated in a virtual meet.
“It’s been pretty difficult on some of these kids not getting to race," said head coach Vic Moore. “Not knowing when they’re going to race again. So even though we’re not having any teams here to race against, it’s pretty awesome that there’s teams all over the world that are in this virtual meet. Great concept. There’s a team from Taiwan, there’s a team from Jamaica, there’s a team from New Zealand."
2020 marks the 62nd year for the Jets, it’s one of the oldest swimming programs in Arkansas. Coach Moore describes the recent success of the Jonesboro-based squad.
“We’ve had state runner-ups, state champions, sectional qualifiers (a regional meet with other states). We’ve had high school swimmer of the year twice and some state records have been broken. And these kids earn it. They work hard and it’s a community here.”
