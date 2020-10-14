Jonesboro police arrest a Bono man accused of sexually assaulting a child

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a Bono man after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Earl Chapman, 66, was arrested after an investigation by the Northeast Arkansas Human Trafficking Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations Child Exploitation Investigations Unit.
In a Facebook post, Jonesboro police said the unit got a tip that Chapman was possibly sexually assaulting a child under the age of five.
Officers confiscated computers, an iPad, and other electronic devices after executing a search warrant at his home.
He is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center, awaiting a probable cause hearing for distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
