Jonesboro police arrest a Bono man accused of sexually assaulting a child
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 14, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 9:08 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a Bono man after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Earl Chapman, 66, was arrested after an investigation by the Northeast Arkansas Human Trafficking Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations Child Exploitation Investigations Unit.

In a Facebook post, Jonesboro police said the unit got a tip that Chapman was possibly sexually assaulting a child under the age of five.

Officers confiscated computers, an iPad, and other electronic devices after executing a search warrant at his home.

He is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center, awaiting a probable cause hearing for distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

