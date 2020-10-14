Police search for suspect in 2nd Sonic armed robbery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a robbery at the Sonic on South Gee Street Wednesday night.
An officer on scene told Region 8 News a call came in around 10 p.m. about the aggravated armed robbery.
An employee told police she was robbed at gunpoint and the suspect took her apron with an undisclosed amount of money.
That man ran away on foot.
The Jonesboro Criminal Investigation Division responded Wednesday night and is working to get the video to help with a better description of the suspect.
Police also confirmed that the scene a block away at Food Smart is another active investigation and has nothing to do with this incident.
This just 24 hours after an armed robbery Tuesday night at the Sonic at 1215 East Johnson Ave.
