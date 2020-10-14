Little Rock forward Kamani Johnson transfers to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Hog hoops adds a Sun Belt standout.
Kamani Johnson announced Tuesday that he’s transferring from Little Rock to Arkansas.
He earned All-SBC 3rd Team honors in the 2019-20 season. Johnson averaged 11 points and 6 rebounds per game as the Trojans won the conference regular season title. The Brooklyn native shot 51% from the floor and 72% from the free throw line.
Johnson had 32 points and 16 rebounds February 22nd in a Little Rock victory at Arkansas State.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.