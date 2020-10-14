New grocery store coming to Caraway in 2021

CARAWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Caraway won’t have to drive far soon to get their groceries and supplies.
Faulkner Grocery announced they plan to open a new store location in 2021.
It’s the first full-line grocery store Caraway has had in several years.
Judy Ervin, a Caraway resident, said that she is excited to have a grocery store closer to her home.
“It’s going to be fantastic because we’ve been without a grocery store for so long,” Ervin said.
Ervin has had to drive at least 20 minutes to the nearest retailer to get everything she could ever need.
“When you’re cooking, and you run out of one thing, if the dollar store doesn’t have it, that means well, you either got to knock on the neighbor’s door, or you got to cook without it because there is no grocery store to go to,” said Ervin.
The new store is not only convenient for those who can drive to the grocery store, but it’s also convenient for those who are unable to drive.
“Especially for the elderly and senior citizens, they didn’t have nowhere to go. I’m more fortunate I can just jump in the car, but a lot of them don’t get that advantage,” Garland Tipton, a deputy with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said.
Tipton said he expects to see more growth in the town once the store is open.
