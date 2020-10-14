No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette drops heartbreaker to Coastal Carolina

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - In the battle of two unbeatens in the Sun Belt Conference, it was the home-favored No. 21 Louisiana-Lafayette that had a blemish on its record when the game was over.
The Ragin Cajuns (3-1) fell 30-27 to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
Senior quarterback Levi Lewis, who played his prep ball at Scotlandville High in Baton Rouge, was 14-of-24 for 173 yards and one touchdown. He also threw one interception. Lewis was also the leading rusher for the Cajuns, netting 84 yards on six carries, including an eight-yard touchdown run. He also had a 51-yard run that set up the team’s final touchdown.
With the game tied, 27-27, Coastal Carolina kicker Massimo Biscardi made a 40-yard field goal with :04 left to give the Chanticleers the win.
Coastal quarterback Grayson McCall was 17-of-24 for 202 yards and two touchdowns.
Louisiana-Lafayette got on the board first with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Lewis to wide receiver Jalen Williams to put the Cajuns up 7-0 with 10:04 left in the first quarter. It would be the last time they led in the game.
A little more than 5:00 later, Coastal running back CJ Marable scored on a one-yard run to cap a 10-play, 75-yard drive to tie the game, 7-7.
The two defenses stiffened up after that and no more points went up on the board until just over 1:00 left in the half. Marable caught a 13-yard pass from McCall to make it 13-7 after the point-after try failed.
The Ragin Cajuns struck right back with a nine-play, 77-yard drive that ended with Lewis striking a Heisman pose after his eight-yard touchdown run. The point-after was no good to result in a 13-13 tie at halftime.
In the second half, the Chanticleers retook the lead, 20-13, on a six-yard TD toss from McCall to wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh with 6:48 remaining in the third quarter.
About 3:00 later, the game was tied up again, 20-20, after a nine-yard touchdown run by Elijah Mitchell after a seven-play, 68-yard drive.
In the fourth quarter, both teams scored on rushing touchdowns and then went more than 12:00 without any other points before that 40-yard game-winner by Biscardi.
