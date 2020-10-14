Oct. 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, Oct. 14. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Great fall weather underway across Region 8!
Weather stays nice for the next few days with another cold front set to come through on Thursday.
This front could bring a few showers or storms.
Much colder air comes in this weekend.
Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
It took more than six months, but an apartment severely damaged in the March 28 tornado has finally been torn down and clean up can finally begin.
A man is in custody this morning after investigators say he forced his way into two homes armed with a knife and naked.
Residents at one Region 8 nursing home have not had any visitors since March. Now the staff is hoping the community can spread a little joy.
Multiple home invasions in Greene County has led to the arrest of a suspect.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
