Paragould Light Water & Cable warns customers of scam
PLWC in Paragould reported a fraud alert to its customers Wednesday. Anyone with questions can call 870-239-7700. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 14, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 9:36 PM

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould Light Water & Cable wants residents in Paragould to be aware of a scam alert.

In a Facebook post, officials stated a residential customer received a call from 800-707-5840 and received a warning that their utilities would be disconnected if they did not call another 800 number to make payments.

PLWC told customers that they do not have an 800 number for you to call.

If you receive a call, you’re advised to hang up and call PLWC at 870-239-7700 if you have any questions regarding your account.

