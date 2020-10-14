Poplar Bluff family says thieves stole urn containing the remains of beloved father, grandfather

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff home was ransacked and burglarized in September, but it’s not the missing items the victims are most worried about, it’s the whereabouts of a family member.
The burglars broke into the home and stole the remains of a Doniphan man.
“I just want my dad home. It’s not right,” said daughter Sheila Hines.
She said it hurts her every day, to not have the remains of her father in her possession.
“Just, we need something, I just, I can’t do this," she said.
The burglary took place on the 1100 block of Bradley Street in Poplar Bluff. The thieves took large appliances, antiques and most importantly an urn that contained the remains of Ronald Hampton.
“The urn that they stole is about the size of this one. But it’s black with gold trim. It’s so small that you can hide it in your pocket," said granddaughter Samantha Christian.
After returning from a family reunion in Mississippi, she called police after noticing the house had been broken into, and her grandpa was missing.
“They [police] took the report. They said there’s not really much we can do at the time," she said.
But grandson David Gurney said he’s been helping and investigating on his own.
“I found a phone in my room. Yes, dude left his phone in my room, and when the police came, I gave that straight to the cops," he said.
Neighbors like Cindy Perez said her block has a lot of problems.
“A lot of theft, allowed a drug deals or, you know there’s a lot of traffic through here, high-speed chases, I’ve seen there’s a little bit of everything. But it’s quite often," she said.
Which is why the victims have since moved, and are still searching for their loved one.
They said no questions asked, just bring him back. The family is offering a $100 reward.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the missing urn, you’re encouraged to call the police or notify the family.
