Rivercrest will host rival Osceola in non-conference football matchup

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the best rivalries in Arkansas will be played on Friday.
Osceola Athletic Director Russell Leggett and Rivercrest Head Football Coach/AD Johnny Fleming told Region 8 Sports that the Seminoles and Colts will face off. The non-conference game will kick off Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Cortez Kennedy Field.
This matchup opened up because both teams had their original opponents cancel games because of COVID-19. Rivercrest was scheduled to play Highland, Osceola was scheduled to play Harrisburg.
