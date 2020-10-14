Rivercrest will host rival Osceola in non-conference football matchup

By Chris Hudgison | October 14, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 11:04 AM

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the best rivalries in Arkansas will be played on Friday.

Osceola Athletic Director Russell Leggett and Rivercrest Head Football Coach/AD Johnny Fleming told Region 8 Sports that the Seminoles and Colts will face off. The non-conference game will kick off Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Cortez Kennedy Field.

This matchup opened up because both teams had their original opponents cancel games because of COVID-19. Rivercrest was scheduled to play Highland, Osceola was scheduled to play Harrisburg.

