Roseanne Cash speaks to students about father, Dyess, and music

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fifth and sixth graders at Health, Wellness, and Environmental Studies Magnet School in Jonesboro hosted a special guest via Zoom Wednesday morning.
Roseanne Cash, daughter of Johnny Cash, spoke to students about her father growing up in Dyess and music.
This is all a part of a collaborative project between gifted and talented students at the school and Arkansas State University.
Gifted and Talented teacher Melinda Smith said back in January, they decided to learn about Johnny Cash and visit the Dyess Colony on a field trip.
Dr. Susan Whiteland with A-State helps highlight the arts in the project.
Due to COVID-19, the field trip was canceled, with Smith said it was a disappointment.
To make up for it, she reached out to Roseanne Cash and asked if she would talk to the kids about her father.
She agreed, and Smith said she was thrilled the students would be learning about her father.
“She was so gracious and honored that we would study, you know, her dad and the music and just writing in general, and she’s just been very gracious with us,” Smith said.
The students asked her questions.
One student asked if her feeling about her father has evolved over the years.
She said she had never been asked that question, but her answer was yes.
Smith said some of the goals of this project is to connect generations and learn about local history at the same time.
