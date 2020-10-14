Semi-truck driver fires shots at KFC over wrong order, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a man who fired shots at a Kentucky Fried Chicken because of a wrong order.
Officers responded to the KFC in the 6200 block of Winchester Oct. 10 for an aggravated assault.
Upon arrival, witnesses told police a man driving a Gray Freightliner semi-truck placed an order in the drive-thru, received the order and drove off. A short time later, the man returned to the window and demanded a refund after receiving the wrong order.
After the cashier gave the man his money back, police say he pulled off and fired shots into the business. According to police, bullets shattered glass and damaged several walls.
No employees were injured.
Memphis police say the suspect is a black male, approximately 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants and yellow tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. Your tip will remain anonymous and you could receive a cash reward.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.