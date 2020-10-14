Teacher gets job back after battling termination

BEEBE, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - A White County teacher is back in the classroom after fighting her termination the school board enforced.
According to a report from NBC affiliate KARK, Paula Heffington worked at the Beebe School District as a special education teacher for 15 years.
She claimed the school board tried to change her job title, making her work from two different schools.
Heffington refused due to her age, health issues, and the ongoing pandemic.
The school board then recommended her termination.
