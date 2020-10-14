Toddler death investigation underway in Blytheville

Mississippi County, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville Police Department is investigating the details surrounding a toddler’s death.
According to a press release from the Blytheville Police Department, officers responded to the Chickasaw Courts Housing area on South Division Street on Oct. 9 in regards to an unresponsive child.
When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that the parents had already taken the child to the emergency room.
That same day, the Mississippi County Coroner’s Office reported that the 3-year-old child died as the result of accidental electrocution.
On Oct. 12, the autopsy performed by the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office concluded the child died as the result of a gunshot wound.
Evidence and information collected by the Mississippi County Coroner’s office and the Blytheville Police Department indicate that the child and parents were asleep in a bed with a loaded firearm at the time of the incident.
The case has been turned over to the prosecuting attorney’s office for possible charges.
