Arkansas man drowns in Missouri lake

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A West Memphis man drowned Wednesday while swimming in a Missouri lake.
Just after 4 p.m., Oct. 14, the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the incident at North Indian Creek in Stone County.
According to the report, 31-year-old Nicholas C. Hart of West Memphis was swimming in Table Rock Lake when he went under the water and never resurfaced.
His body was later recovered and the county coroner pronounced him dead at 5:57 p.m.
