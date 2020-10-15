Arkansas State football beats Georgia State in record-setting Sun Belt shootout

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State broke or tied several records Thursday night. But the record that means the most is 1-1 in Sun Belt play.
The Red Wolves beat Georgia State 59-52 in a nationally televised matchup. A-State set a school record with 8 passing touchdowns, they were thrown by Layne Hatcher (4), Logan Bonner (3), and Roshauud Paul (1).
Jonathan Adams Jr. tied the A-State all-time record for receptions in a game. His 15 grabs matched JD McKissic’s feat set back in 2013. Adams finished with 15 catches for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns. Dahu Green had 9 grabs for 172 yards and 2 scores. Lincoln Pare found the end zone for the first time in his A-State career. The true freshman running back from Memphis had 2 catches for 30 yards and 2 scores. Brandon Bowling and Reed Tyler also had receiving TDs for the Red Wolves.
The Red Wolves and Panthers combined for 1192 yards of total offense. The 111 points is 6 shy of a Sun Belt record. A-State and ULM combined for 117 pts in a 67-50 Red Wolves victory in 2017.
Arkansas State improves to 3-2 overall, 1-1 in Sun Belt play. They’ll travel to Appalachian State in another ESPN televised tilt. Kickoff is next Thursday at 6:30pm.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.