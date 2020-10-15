Arkansas State football beats Georgia State in record-setting Sun Belt shootout

Jonathan Adams Jr. tied the A-State all-time record for receptions in a game. His 15 grabs matched JD McKissic’s feat set back in 2013. Adams finished with 15 catches for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns. Dahu Green had 9 grabs for 172 yards and 2 scores. Lincoln Pare found the end zone for the first time in his A-State career. The true freshman running back from Memphis had 2 catches for 30 yards and 2 scores. Brandon Bowling and Reed Tyler also had receiving TDs for the Red Wolves.