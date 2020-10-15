City of Trumann continues cleanup efforts

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Trumann recently added new signage around town in the continued effort to keep the city clean.
In the last year, the city has also added to its code enforcement team, making sure everyone is up to code to help keep the town clean.
Mayor Barbara Lewallen says beautification is always an important part of a city in more than one way.
“It’s critical for growth but it’s also critical for our own self-image," said Lewallen. "It’s not just the image we want to project but it’s the image we have of ourselves, and we want both of those images to be good images.”
The city also recently added a part-time position focused on maintaining parks in the area, in particular, Cedar Park, where a new skate park was recently added.
For the past few years, the city has also offered residential pick-up for things like appliances, limbs, and large items like furniture weekly.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.