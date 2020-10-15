Couple found shot to death, police investigating

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a Pocahontas couple.
At 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, officers responded to a call on Park Street, according to a news release from Sgt. Rocky Jones.
When they arrived, police found a man and a woman both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
It is not believed anyone else was involved; however, Jones stated the investigation is ongoing.
