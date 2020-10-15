Couple found shot to death, police investigating

Couple found shot to death, police investigating
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a Pocahontas couple. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 15, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 1:03 PM

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a Pocahontas couple.

At 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, officers responded to a call on Park Street, according to a news release from Sgt. Rocky Jones.

When they arrived, police found a man and a woman both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

It is not believed anyone else was involved; however, Jones stated the investigation is ongoing.

Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.